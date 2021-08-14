‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ gets special 50th anniversary screenings

A Prop Store employee holds a Wonka Bar from the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (estimate £8-10,000) on display in the Prop Store head office near Rickmansworth, Enlgnad, Monday July 30, 2018, ahead of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on September 20. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The one-liners, the songs, the heart: 50 years later “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” still holds up as a family classic. And in honor of the film’s golden milestone Turner Classic Movies is rereleasing it into theaters.

At select locales across the country, fans of the original Gene Wilder-starring film can catch a showing on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Showing locations in the area include Cinemark at Valley View, Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights and Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall.

Watch the magical movie trailer below: