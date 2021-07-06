‘Wicked’ returning to Playhouse Square later this year

**Live shows return to Playhouse Square in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Playhouse Square has another show to add to their lineup this year.

The incredibly popular musical “Wicked” is returning to Cleveland, running from Dec. 8 through Jan. 2, the entertainment group recently announced.

Dust off your broomsticks – WICKED returns to Playhouse Square December 8 – January 2. Tickets are on sale August 2. 💚 https://t.co/BSSntZjSyA pic.twitter.com/i21Qub1mCg — Playhouse Square (@playhousesquare) July 6, 2021

A reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz,” the musical has been wickedly popular since it first hit Broadway in 2003 and hasn’t looked back.

Tickets go on sale at the beginning of August and can be found right here. Single tickets start at $49.

“Wicked” joins a slew of already announced shows, for the 2021-2022 season, including “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Feb. 2-20, 2022 and “My Fair Lady” running June 7-26, 202, which were rescheduled from last year’s COVID canceled lineup.

Here are other musicals and plays coming our way for the Broadway Series:

“The Lion King,” Oct. 1-15

“The Prom,” Nov. 2-21, 2021

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” March 8-27, 2022

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 26-May 15, 2022

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” July 12-31

“Disney’s Frozen,” Aug. 11-Sept. 4

“The Choir of Man,” is currently running at the Mimi Ohio Theater through July 11.

Anyone needing a refresher of what to expect from a production of “Wicked” should check out the 2004 Tony performance from the original Broadway cast right here.