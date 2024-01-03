**Related Video Above: The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo took place in Aurora in October.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those wanting to go “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” can relive the magic of “The Wizard of Oz” later this month.

Coming to screens on Jan. 28-31, the classic film is getting a re-release in honor of the film’s 85th anniversary.

For the uninitiated, the 1939 musical fantasy follows the story of Kansas native Dorothy Gale, who’s whisked away to the land of Oz by a tornado.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Video tribute to ‘The Wizard of Oz’ onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

FILE – A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” sit on display at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

A lobby card from the film ‘The Wizard Of Oz,’ shows an illustration of American actors Bert Lahr (1895 – 1967), Judy Garland (1922 – 1969), Ray Bolger (1904 – 1987), and Jack Haley (1898_ 1979), in costume as, respectively, the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, the scarecrow, and the Tin Man, 1939. Several scenes from the film, which was directed by Victor Fleming, are also visible. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The showings, put on by Fathom Events, are at multiple cinemas in the Cleveland area, including Cinemark at Valley View, Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall and Cedar Lee Theatre. Find out more about tickets and times right here.

The movie also came back to theaters in 2022 in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

Garland was 47 years old when she died, following years of substance abuse. She was only 17 years old when the Oscar-winning “Oz” first appeared in theaters.