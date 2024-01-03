**Related Video Above: The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo took place in Aurora in October.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those wanting to go “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” can relive the magic of “The Wizard of Oz” later this month.
Coming to screens on Jan. 28-31, the classic film is getting a re-release in honor of the film’s 85th anniversary.
For the uninitiated, the 1939 musical fantasy follows the story of Kansas native Dorothy Gale, who’s whisked away to the land of Oz by a tornado.
The showings, put on by Fathom Events, are at multiple cinemas in the Cleveland area, including Cinemark at Valley View, Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall and Cedar Lee Theatre. Find out more about tickets and times right here.
The movie also came back to theaters in 2022 in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.
Garland was 47 years old when she died, following years of substance abuse. She was only 17 years old when the Oscar-winning “Oz” first appeared in theaters.