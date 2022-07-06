(WJW) — Legendary musician Carlos Santana passed out on stage at a concert in Michigan Tuesday night.

Santana messaged his fans on Facebook thanking them for their “precious prayers.”

“Forgot to eat and drink water so I (was) dehydrated and passed out,” he said in the post.

TMZ reports it happened when Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theater, outside Detroit, about four or five songs into his set.

The report says Santana sat down in front of the drums before collapsing backward. Several staffers, including EMTs then rushed to his aid.

Moments later he was seen waving to fans as he was wheeled off the stage.