CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock Hall Live! summer concert series is closing out with Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss.

The show, set for 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Union Mortgage Plaza, 1100 Rock & Roll Blvd., will start Jimmy Eat World’s Something Loud Tour across North America, according to a Wednesday news release from the rock hall.

Rock band Jimmy Eat World has taken inspiration from The Get Up Kids, Nada Surf, early Def Leppard, Fugazi and The Velvet Underground. They started topping the charts with singles like “The Middle” from their album “Bleed American.” Their 10th album, “Futures,” released in 2019.

Power pop band Charly Bliss draws from the early 90s “catchy alt-rock” sound of bands like Weezer and Veruca Salt and draws inspiration from The Killers, Cibo Matto, All-American Rejects and Kate Bush. In 2017, their first full-length, “Guppy,” combined grunge rock and bright pop hooks. They leaned into the pop sound for their 2019 album “Young Enough.”

Tickets are now on-sale here. Tickets cost $40 for the show only and $60 for the show and museum admission after 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The show will go on, rain or shine. But in the event of severe weather, the show may be brought inside.