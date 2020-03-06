Wendy Williams ‘mommy-shames’ model Ashley Graham for changing her baby’s diaper in a store aisle

(WJW) – Most parents have had a “baby blowout” moment in an unfortunate location.

Model Ashley Graham recently posted a photo of her changing her 7-week-old son in the aisle of a Staples store, saying it was her “first diaper blow up with no bathroom in sight” while she was running errands.

Many parents rallied with Graham, talking about the relatable experience.

Talk show host Wendy Williams was not one of those on her side.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” the host said she was mommy-shaming Graham.

“Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing table. So she’s in Staples with her 7-week-old son…and he does an explosive. So she changed that in the aisle. Personal speaking, I don’t want to see that…This is not cool and I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram.”

Williams said the incident was “sending a bad message.”