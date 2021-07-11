Wellington roads close for Adam Driver-led Netflix movie that starts filming today

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — A new film production is soon taking to the streets of Wellington, Ohio.

Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, a movie crew plans to start filming “White Noise” Sunday, with the town’s main intersection reportedly closing down at 6 p.m. Streets, which have been transformed over the past month to look like something out of the 1980s (as seen in the video above), are expected to stay closed for a couple days as filming takes place.

Netflix, the company behind the film, is reportedly paying anywhere from $500 to $1,000 to local businesses in those closed areas as an inconvenience fee.

In 2019, the village was also used as the backdrop for Liam Neeson’s “The Marksman.”

Greta Gerwig & Adam Driver spotted in Wellington, Ohio prepping to film White Noise / Wheat Germ -cr: Al Flores pic.twitter.com/3o37oQdfZC — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) June 23, 2021

The new film is based on a novel written by Don DeLillo and directed by Noah Baumbach, who worked with Driver in “Marriage Story” and is partners with Gerwig.