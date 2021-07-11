Wellington roads close for Adam Driver-led Netflix movie that starts filming today

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — A new film production is soon taking to the streets of Wellington, Ohio.
Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, a movie crew plans to start filming “White Noise” Sunday, with the town’s main intersection reportedly closing down at 6 p.m. Streets, which have been transformed over the past month to look like something out of the 1980s (as seen in the video above), are expected to stay closed for a couple days as filming takes place.
Netflix, the company behind the film, is reportedly paying anywhere from $500 to $1,000 to local businesses in those closed areas as an inconvenience fee.
In 2019, the village was also used as the backdrop for Liam Neeson’s “The Marksman.”
The new film is based on a novel written by Don DeLillo and directed by Noah Baumbach, who worked with Driver in “Marriage Story” and is partners with Gerwig.