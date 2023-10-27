CLEVELAND (WJW) — Celebrity chef and Cleveland’s Own Michael Symon visited FOX 8 News in the Morning on Thursday, Oct. 27, to share details about his brand new cookbook “Simply Symon Suppers: Recipes and Menus for Every Week of the Year” and to talk about the launch of his bourbon company River Roots Barrel Co.

Symon plans to sign copies of the recipe book at Minotti’s Wine & Spirits, 19831 Detroit Road, Rocky River, at 3 p.m. on Friday.

