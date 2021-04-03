Watch: The new trailer for LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ sequel is here

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After what seems like years, we finally have a first look at “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” starring Akron’s own, LeBron James.

The sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny basketball classic finally dropped its first trailer Saturday morning. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (“Girls Trip”), and produced by Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Black Panther”) Maverick Carter, Duncan Henderson and James, the film offers an eerily familiar plot where our star must team up with a bunch of Looney Tunes to take on an all-star Goons team and save the day.

WELCOME TO THE JAM!!! we got a new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy AND this Saturday catch the squad in the brand new trailer !! #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/3vF0L4av56 — Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) April 2, 2021

Will this new installment match up to the original? Does it even matter? The film hits theaters and HBO Max July 16.

Watch the whole trailer below: