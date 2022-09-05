(Credit: Simon Matthews via Storyful)

(WJW) — The son of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins played with his late father’s band at a tribute concert in London’s Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

16-year-old Oliver Shane Hawkins joined the band for a powerful rendition of their song ‘My Hero,’ in honor of his father who died in late March at the age of 50.

Simon Matthews recorded the song performed at the concert on Saturday night.

Other guests of the night included Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney and members of Queen.

Proceeds from the concert went to charities Music Support and MusiCares, both of which were chosen by the Hawkins family, local media reports.