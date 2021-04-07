Playhouse Square announces its fresh Broadway Series lineup

**Related video: Playhouse Square hoped to open back up this fall, and they are.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sounds and sights of Broadway are soon returning to Cleveland. And today, Playhouse Square announced the brand new lineup of shows for its 2021-2022 season via a virtual event.

“This eagerly anticipated annual event normally brings us together in person and while that is not possible right now, we can look forward with hope to Broadway’s return to our stages,” President and CEO Gina Vernaci said in a statement earlier this year.

Shows that were postponed last year when the pandemic hit had already been issued new dates. “Jesus Christ Superstar” is going down Feb. 2-20, 2022, while “My Fair Lady” is running June 7-26, 2022. But today, we found out the shows and dates for the upcoming Broadway Series season.

Here are the new musicals and plays coming our way:

“The Prom,” Nov. 2-21, 2021

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” March 8-27, 2022

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 26-May 15, 2022

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” July 12-31

“Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway Musical,” Aug. 11-Sept. 4

Playhouse Square also recently announced that its first in-person show in more than a year is “The Choir of Man,” which is running June 11-July 11 in the Mimi Ohio Theater.

A health safety plan is being implemented by the theater group and all people attending these shows must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

All tickets and information can be found here.