Wild Winter Lights sparkles for final weeks at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wild Winter Lights is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo bringing a little sparkle to people’s lives.

Once again setting up hundreds of displays with more than a million holiday lights, the festive event runs now through Jan. 2. People can choose to drive through or walk through the park to experience all that glitters.

During the event, zoo-goers can expect to catch ice sculpture exhibitions, a 50-foot tree, live music, costumed characters and more. Santa Claus photos are also available.

The event runs 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday-Monday, and the drive-thru option is also available on Tuesday and Wednesday. And people are encouraged to mask up.

Tickets are $18 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. The drive-thru option is $54 per car for members and $60 for non-members. Find all ticket information right here.