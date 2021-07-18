Families meet Marvel superheroes on Cleveland’s Public Square

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Downton Cleveland is getting a lot more super this Sunday.

That’s because Marvel superheroes are descending on Cleveland’s Public Square, eager to meet fans of all ages. The event, dubbed Marvel Super Heroes in the Square, runs through 4 p.m. today, and was rescheduled from yesterday due to rain.

On hand for meet-and-greets are Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man and more.

The event is open to all and is free. While parking is available, people are also asked to consider public transportation.

