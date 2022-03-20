**Video credit: Adelaide Zoo via Storyful

AUSTRALIA (WJW) — An adorable baby quokka made its debut at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia earlier this month, capturing the hearts of fans around the world.

The joey was seen peeking out of it’s mom Yiray’s pouch, getting a sense of its new surroundings on March 11.

“In around a month, the joey will makes its way completely out of Yiray’s pouch to bounce and jump around the quokka exhibit,” the zoo said on Facebook.

The 5-year-old mother’s previous baby did not survive, the zoo reported.

At one time the marsupial was seen throughout Australia, but is now listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

