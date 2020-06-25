Universal Pictures looking to reboot 1996 blockbuster ‘Twister’

375181 02: 1996 BILL PAXTON AND HELEN HUNT AS JO HARDING IN THE ACTION THRILLER “TWISTER” (Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WJW) — Universal Pictures is looking to reboot the 1996 blockbuster “Twister.”

According to Variety, Universal is currently in negotiations with Joseph Kosinski, who directed “Top Gun: Maverick” (2020), to direct the reboot.

The studio is also meeting with writers to begin working on the script and has reached an agreement with Frank Marshall to produce. Marshall has served as the executive producer on dozens of films, including the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

Plot details surrounding the reboot are vague.

The original “Twister” film followed the storyline of storm chasers Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and her husband, Bill Harding (Bill Paxton). The couple, on the brink of divorce, teams up for one last mission as they debut Dorothy, a ground-breaking tornado data-gathering device, during one of the most powerful storms in decades. Meanwhile, another weather expert, Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes), has stolen the idea for Dorothy and built his own machine.

“Twister” was a massive hit at the box office, bringing in $494 million worldwide. It was also applauded for its “ground-breaking” special effects.

It was the first major feature film to be commercially released on the DVD format, according to movie critic Peter Howell.

Fun fact to accompany this week's news of a dubious #Twister reboot: It was the first major feature film to be commercially released on the DVD format, March 25, 1997. It ushered in a new era of at-home movie watching. The reboot will be trying to help revive theatrical. pic.twitter.com/KiyMN1GeWZ — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) June 25, 2020

Howell says “Twister” kick-started the era of at-home movie viewing. He argues the reboot will try to help revive in-theater viewing.

