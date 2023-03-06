**Related Video Above: Parents speak out about “Kelce Bowl”**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Heights’ own Travis Kelce hosted “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend for the first time, and he didn’t forget to mention his family, his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and, of course, his hometown.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Travis Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini Episode 1840 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, host Travis Kelce, and Heidi Gardner in Studio 8H during Promos on Thursday, March 2, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Travis Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini Episode 1840 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Travis Kelce and Chloe Fineman during the Too Hot to Handle sketch on Saturday, March 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Travis Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini Episode 1840 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Travis Kelce and Ego Nwodim during the Funeral sketch on Saturday, March 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

During the show, Kelce, who hosted along with the evening’s musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, proved he was game for most anything the sketch show writers wanted to throw at him. He played a creepy patron at an American Girl Café, a man ruining a family’s mother’s funeral and a straight male friend.

His brother Jason Kelce also made an appearance, bringing another slice of Cleveland to the evening.

Wrapping up the final moments of the show, Travis shouted “From Kansas City to Cleveland, we love you guys!”

Watch the two-time Super Bowl champion’s full monologue right here.