Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming back to Cleveland for holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A rockin’ holiday tradition is back this year in Cleveland.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Dec. 30 running two shows, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

The group is celebrating 25 years of its 1996 record with a show called “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” featuring plenty of active lights and rock-inspired holiday tunes.

“After a long year off the road, we mean it when we say … we’ve missed you,” the group said in a statement. “And that’s why we’re psyched to say we’re back and coming to see you live and in person.”

Last year, the group did a virtual holiday show due to the pandemic.

Tickets open up to the public on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Find out more about the show and ticket information right here.

