Tickets for Florida punk concert cost $999 without COVID vaccination, $18 with vaccination

TAMPA, Florida (WJW) — One upcoming music show is offering a steep incentive to encourage fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wyoming pop-punk band Teenage Bottlerocket is headlining a show at VFW Post 39 in Saint Petersburg, Florida, where tickets are $18 for those who can prove they are vaccinated (or $20 at the door) and $999 for those who do not want to show proof.

The show is being put on by Leadfoot Productions, which explained the pricing on its website like this:

“To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if you have lost it keep reading, we got you). You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021. If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99. NO REFUNDS.”

Florida does not allow so-called “vaccine passports” requirements after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in April.

This concert promotion is far from the only one across the country, with many businesses offering free food and drinks to those who are vaccinated, and even the state of Ohio giving away millions of dollars in a vaccine lottery.