Thrill ride: Cleveland Metroparks toboggans back in action Friday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — To feel the wind on your face as you barrel down a hill. That’s the thrill you can feel once again when the twin toboggan chutes at the Chalet in the Mill Stream Reservation open up Friday.

However, those looking forward to that icy ride — which drops riders 70 feet, with toboggans reaching speeds of up to 50 mph — do need to think ahead, as reservations are required this year.

The two chutes are set to operate on weekends (with some holiday exceptions) through early March, weather permitting, during the following hours:

Fridays: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturdays: noon – 5 p.m.

Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

Gloves/mittens are also required and riders must be at least 42 inches tall. All unvaccinated participants are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering at all times.

All-day tickets are $13 for adults, and $11 for children 11 and under.

While Friday is already booked up, there are plenty of other times available. Sign up for time slots right here.