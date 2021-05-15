These Northeast Ohio haunted houses are helping you celebrate halfway to Halloween

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Yes, we’re halfway to Halloween … which means, essentially, it’s nearly Christmas. But before you think about that, a few good haunted house destinations are helping you celebrate half-Halloween by opening their doors.

That’s right, at least two scream-inducing spaces are opening this month, including the Factory of Terror in Canton and the Haunted School House and Laboratory in Akron for one-night-only events.

The Factory of Terror (4125 Mahoning Road Northeast) opens tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with three scary attractions called Asylum, Lafayette 13 and Massacre on Mahoning. The evet also includes street performers, tarot card readings and a bar. Find out more right here.

Over at the Haunted Schoolhouse (1300 Triplett Boulavard), the space is going all in on what they’re calling “Monstermania.” The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The bar and Midway area opens at 7 p.m. The event is recommended for those 14 and up. Find out more right here.

COVID-19 precautions still apply for these events, and masks are required.

