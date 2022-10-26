(WJW) — The publisher of popular video game franchise “The Witcher” announced the series’ first title will be “rebuilt from the ground up” for a new remake.

Poland-based video game publisher CD Projekt Red has tasked Polish video game studio Fool’s Theory with developing the remake in Unreal Engine 5, according to a Wednesday news release. That’s the latest toolset for next-generation games.

The publisher previously teased the remake as a new Witcher video game using the codename “Canis Majoris.” The game is in the early stages of development, and the publisher doesn’t expect to release new details for “a while.”

The studio head for CD Projekt Red issued a statement Wednesday:

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger. Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.” Adam Badowski, head of studio for CD Projekt Red

“The Witcher” video games are based on a series of fantasy novels penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books also spawned a Netflix TV series, now heading into its third season, starring Henry Cavill as the eponymous monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia.