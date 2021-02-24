The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony returns to Cleveland this fall, but what will that look like?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is coming back to Cleveland this fall. However, with still so many unknowns in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not quite clear what that ceremony will look like — in person, virtual or a combination of the two.

Come Tuesday, March 2, the Rock Hall is making an announcement regarding the 36th annual event.

For now, what we know is this year’s list of Rock Hall nominees. Those include:

Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)

Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)

Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)

Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)

The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)

Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)

JAY-Z (First-time nominee)

Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)

Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)

Fela Kuti (First time nominee)

LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)

Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)

Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)

Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)

Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)

Fans can make their choices about who they think should be inducted into the Rock Hall until April 30, by voting here.

At a time when audiences for rock and soul were splitting into different camps, #RockHall2021 Nominee @ChakaKhan's powerful voice represented the racial and social integration at the heart of rock & roll. Cast your vote daily from now through April 30th at https://t.co/keewGnGnnD pic.twitter.com/lhMTRlXxbZ — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 24, 2021

Ticket information for this year’s induction event has not been released at this time.

The 2020 Rock Hall inductees were celebrated in a virtual event in November: