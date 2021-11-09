‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Cleveland, Akron stages this holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dancing sugar plum fairies and giant mice are once again gracing Northeast Ohio stages for the holiday season.

Yes, the most well-known ballet of all time, “The Nutcracker,” is back in action in Akron and Cleveland, following a year greatly affected by coronavirus. What’s more, both cities are offering locally-produced shows on their big stages, rather than showcasing touring companies.

In Cleveland, the professional Cleveland Ballet is putting on their own version of the beloved Tchaikovsky-scored classic with five performances over Dec. 3-5.

The two-act shows are all taking place at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace and are suitable for all ages. Audience members can also expect new choreography, costumes and sets in this year’s iteration. Find tickets right here.

Meanwhile in Akron, the usual concept is getting a shakeup with the world premiere of “The Akron Nutcracker,” presented by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron along with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony.

The show is reportedly going to transport the audience back to Akron in the 1930s.

The show is running at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16-17 at E.J. Thomas Hall (198 Hill Street). Tickets are $15 for youth and $20 for adults. Masks are going to be required for all. Find tickets right here.

The Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood is also putting on a student version of the show, featuring youth up to 18 years old, Dec. 11-12. Find out more about the in-person and streaming options right here.