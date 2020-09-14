‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ heads to Aut-O-Rama Drive-In this October

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Summer is waning, and that means gearing up for fall, and by extension, Halloween.

The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theatre in North Ridgeville is getting into the spirit of the upcoming season, announcing plans to show Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” this October.

In the Facebook post, theater management said “Nightmare” was set to play the weekend of Oct. 16-18 and that pre-sale tickets were expected to arrive online as soon as Tuesday.

Opened back in 1993, the stop-motion animated film has since become a family-friendly Halloween classic.

The coronavirus pandemic kept many traditional movie theaters across America closed throughout much of the summer, but drive-ins, where film-lovers can watch from the confines of their cars, were able to open much sooner, creating a resurgence of sorts for the old-school venues.

Find out more about other festive Aut-O-Rama showings and ticketing information at autoramadrivein.com.

