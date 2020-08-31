‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast reuniting for special on HBO Max

(WJW) — The cast from one of your favorite ’90s shows is reuniting. According to HBO Max, the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting back together for a one-time special.
The streaming service tweeted the special is coming around Thanksgiving.
Members of the cast including Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons and Tatyana Ali will reportedly all be part of the special. Entertainment Tonight reports DJ Jazzy Jeff and other surprise guests will appear, as well.
“Fresh Prince” aired from 1990-1996.
READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM, BELOW:
- Akron Board of Education reverses decision, now allowing contact and non-contact sports this fall
- Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees
- You decide FNTD Game of the Week #2
- Cleveland reports 27 more coronavirus cases, 6 deaths
- I-Team: Mansfield school computers hacked, but parents not informed