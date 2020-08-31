‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast reuniting for special on HBO Max

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR — “The Butler Did It” Episode 11 — Pictured: (l-r) Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks, Will Smith as William ‘Will’ Smith, Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks — Photo by: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank (via Getty)

(WJW) — The cast from one of your favorite ’90s shows is reuniting. According to HBO Max, the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting back together for a one-time special.

The streaming service tweeted the special is coming around Thanksgiving.

Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max!

Members of the cast including Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons and Tatyana Ali will reportedly all be part of the special. Entertainment Tonight reports DJ Jazzy Jeff and other surprise guests will appear, as well.

“Fresh Prince” aired from 1990-1996.

