The Eagles announce upcoming ‘Hotel California’ tour stop in Cleveland

Photo by Ron Koch

Photo by George Holz

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Eagles are landing in Cleveland in mere months, the legendary rock band just announced.

The group is bringing its “Hotel California” tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, March 17, playing that seminal album in full with an orchestra and choir in tow.

Fans are also expected to get a taste of the band’s other hits following a brief intermission in the show, which features Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Find our more right here.