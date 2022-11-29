CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been 14 years since the first ‘Twilight’ movie hit theaters, but starting this Friday you can catch the entire series on the big screen once more.
Cinemark is bringing back the beloved (and also hated-on) films for an event they’re calling the ‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas marathon.
“Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or team nostalgia, prepare to sink your teeth into this immortal saga once again,” the company said in a statement.
When originally released, the films made billions of dollars and made overnight sensations of Robert Pattinson (Edward), Kristen Stewart (Kristen) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob).
Here is the schedule for the films in order, times varying:
- “Twilight” on Dec. 2
- “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” on Dec. 3
- “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on Dec. 4
- “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” on Dec. 5
- “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” on Dec. 6
All five of the movies are showing at the following Northeast Ohio locations:
- Boardman – Cinemark Boardman and XD
- Cuyahoga Falls – Cinemark Cuyahoga Falls and XD
- Macedonia – Cinemark at Macedonia
- North Canton – Cinemark Movie Bistro North Canton
- North Canton – Cinemark Tinseltown and XD
- Sandusky – Cinemark Stadium
- Strongsville – Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall
- Valley View – Cinemark At Valley View and XD
- Wooster – Cinemark Movies 10
Find tickets for the upcoming event right here.