Taylor Swift thanks Twinsburg fan for using her song in family Christmas lights display

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — It is a dream come true for a local Taylor Swift fan from Northeast Ohio.

“I am a musician myself and my inspiration is Taylor Swift. I’ve loved her since I was 10 years old,” said Sarah Bailey, 25, of Twinsburg.

Bailey says the pop star messaged her on Instagram after seeing her light show to Swift’s song “Christmas Tree Farm” on social media. Every year, Bailey’s family creates a Christmas display and light show outside their home in Twinsburg.

“When I was 3 years old, my dad started making things to go on the front lawn. The first thing he started was the star. Ever since, he’s been adding to it every single year. Last year was the first year we did it to music,” said Bailey.

Bailey posted a video of the light show on Instagram and Twitter Friday, while also urging people to donate to their local food bank.

BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS – “Christmas Tree Farm” by @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 I am so excited that we added this song to the display this year and I hope she can see this!!! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/R6IojHqfVY — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 5, 2020

“When we put music to it, it made cars stop and look longer. And with everything going on, we wanted it to be extra special and give people joy while still being safe,” said Bailey.

The video was quickly shared by Taylor Nation and Swifties from all over the world.

Bailey says Tuesday, Taylor Swift’s verified Instagram account messaged her with a heartfelt response:

“Sarah! I loved your family’s Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ to create such a fun spectacle. I really love how you’ve chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank 🙏 I’ve made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor,” wrote the singer.

“I screamed very loud because I was so excited. It is a dream come true. It is so crazy,” said Bailey.

Fox 8 reached out to Our Community Hunger Center in Twinsburg for comment. Our phone calls were not returned.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: