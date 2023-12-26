(WJW) — Pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is coming for yet another record, this one set by the king himself, Elvis Presley.
As Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has yet again taken the top spot on the Billboard 200, she is now tied with Presley for solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on that chart. They now share the record for 67 weeks, Variety reported.
If Swift’s album holds on for one more week, she’ll become the solo queen of that chart.
Of course, Swift still has a way to go is she wants to beat the group that’s been on top of the Billboard 200 the longest: The Beatles for 132 weeks.
Taylor’s big tie comes as the artist has had one of her biggest years yet, selling out arenas all over the world and dating Cleveland Heights’ own football star Travis Kelce.