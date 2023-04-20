PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A surging prestige TV star from Northeast Ohio is now coming home to support his alma mater.

Alan Ruck, a Cleveland native and 1974 graduate of Parma High School, plans to attend a Saturday, April 22, fundraiser for the school district’s historical museum, organizers confirmed to FOX 8 News.

More than 400 people are expected to attend the fundraiser, which has been sold out for a month, said Char Eastin Rossi.

Ruck currently stars in the hit HBO drama “Succession,” playing Connor Roy, the firstborn son of wealthy and powerful news media magnate Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox. The show is in its fourth and final season.

Ruck is perhaps best known for his role as the morose and withdrawn Cameron Frye in the classic 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” playing opposite Matthew Broderick as the witty and free-wheeling titular character.

The 66-year-old Ruck, one of the Parma High School Class of 1974’s “most notable alumni,” is expected to be at the Saturday fundraiser with a camera crew, Rossi said.

The Parma City School District Historical Museum was opened in September 2022 to display the district’s “memorable and noteworthy” artifacts, museum trustee Nancy Fedak is quoted in a September article on the district’s website.

“The work that has gone into this museum and the resources to make this come to fruition is incredible,” Superintendent Charles Smialek said in September. “The trustees have really gone above and beyond to really have a place to capture the history of our iconic school district.”