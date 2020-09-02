Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens offering outdoor movie screenings through September

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens is getting into the movie-showing business this month, with a new event series called The Nightlight Under the Stars.
Teaming up with the Nightlight Cinema in Akron, the outdoor film screenings kick off this Friday and are $20 per person.
“We are very excited to partner with The Nightlight Cinema, a peer non-profit, to
provide a safe, outdoor movie experience for the community,” Sean M. Joyce, President & Executive Director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens said in a statement. “Stan Hywet is using the model that we’ve used for the Ohio Shakespeare Festival this summer, which resulted in sell-out performances.”
Check out the full film lineup below:
- Sept. 4 – “Purple Rain”
- Sept. 12 – “Grey Gardens”
- Sept. 18 – “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
- Sept. 19 – “Days of Heaven”
- Sept. 25 – “Rear Window”
- Sept. 26 – “Vertigo”
All attendees are required to wear masks at the event, and there are concessions being offered on the premises. Find tickets at nightlightcinema.org.
