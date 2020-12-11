‘Sister Act 3’ is happening and Whoopi Goldberg will return

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 03: Actress Whoopi Goldberg attends the Sister Act screening at Westfield World Trade Center at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Westfield WTC)

(WJW) — Nearly three decades after the first “Sister Act” movie hit theaters, there is some great news for fans: a third movie is finally happening.

Disney confirmed the news Thursday as it laid out other big streaming plans.

In a tweet, Disney said, “Sister Act 3 is in development! @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well.”

“Sister Act 3” will premiere on Disney Plus. No release date was given.

Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤 @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The first “Sister Act” movie hit theaters in 1992 followed by a second film the next year.

Fans, and Whoopi herself, have been pushing for a third movie and now it’s happening. Whoopi stars as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer turned nun after being placed into witness protection.

Read more stories from FOX8.com, below: