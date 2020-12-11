‘Sister Act 3’ is happening and Whoopi Goldberg will return

(WJW) — Nearly three decades after the first “Sister Act” movie hit theaters, there is some great news for fans: a third movie is finally happening.
Disney confirmed the news Thursday as it laid out other big streaming plans.
In a tweet, Disney said, “Sister Act 3 is in development! @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well.”
“Sister Act 3” will premiere on Disney Plus. No release date was given.
The first “Sister Act” movie hit theaters in 1992 followed by a second film the next year.
Fans, and Whoopi herself, have been pushing for a third movie and now it’s happening. Whoopi stars as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer turned nun after being placed into witness protection.
