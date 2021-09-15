Simon Cowell shares update on Ohio singer ‘Nightbirde’ amid cancer battle

(WJW) – America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is sharing new details about his conversations with Ohio native “Nightbirde.”

The Zainesville singer whose real name is Jane Marczewski won Simon’s Golden Buzzer after her audition.

She later shared that she was no longer able to compete due to her battle with cancer.

Simon says he encouraged her not to return to the competition.

“It was a difficult conversation we had about does she enter the show or not. I know that she was very down. I called her and I said that ‘Honestly if I was in your position, I wouldn’t do it.’ Because you don’t need the stress right now. It’s just not worth it,” he told People.com.

Marczewski was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. It was the first of three reoccurring cancer diagnoses. In 2019, doctors gave her 3 to 6 months to live.

Cowell says she is still fulfilling her dream.

“…it was always her dream for her music to be heard by millions. That’s what’s happened off the back of this,” Cowell said.

“You’re not letting anyone down because that’s what she kept saying to me. You’re not, you’re going to be missed but you’re not letting anyone down,” he shared of their conversation.

Nightbirde’s most recent post is from about a week ago.

“Some will call it ‘blind denial,’ but I prefer to call it REBELLIOUS HOPE,” she wrote.