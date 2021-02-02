Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

(WJW) — Is it ever too cold for ice cream? When it comes to the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, which only returns to menus once a year in celebration of the often frosty St. Patrick’s Day, the answer is obviously no.

Today, the fast food chain announced plans to bring the green, creamy treat back to its restaurants starting Monday, Feb. 15.

🍀🍀🍀🍀

🍀

🍀

🍀🍀🍀🍀

🍀

🍀

🍀🍀🍀🍀hamrock Shake is back on 2.15 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 2, 2021

McFlurry fans will also have something to look forward to with an Oreo Shamrock version of the mixed-up dessert arriving at the same time.

The original, minty Shamrock Shake has been a favorite since 1970.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, canceling annual St. Patrick Day celebrations throughout Northeast Ohio, it’s sweet to know at least one tradition remains.

Related Video Below: 100-year-old McDonald’s worker