CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Breeders, Fitz and the Tantrums, Grandmaster Flash and others are playing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s summer concert series.
Sixteen national and local acts were announced for this summer’s Rock Hall Live. The shows are in July through September, all starting at 8 p.m. on the PNC stage in Union Home Mortgage Plaza. All the local shows on Thursday are free, most of the bigger concerts on Fridays and Saturdays require tickets.
“Live music outdoors at the lakefront is the perfect combination! We look forward to delivering an incredible lineup of artists this summer,” Greg Harris, Rock Hall president and CEO, is quoted in a Wednesday news release.
More shows are expected to be added throughout the season.
National acts
- July 15: Lita Ford ($25)
- July 22: Fitz and the Tantrums with Rett Madison ($41)
- July 28: Maggie Rose ($22)
- Aug. 4: The Red Hands Family Reunion (free)
- Aug. 18: Grandmaster Flash ($25)
- Aug. 19: Harley Bike Night with Heart By Heart featuring Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier of Heart (free)
- Aug. 25: King Buffalo ($15)
- Sept. 7: The Breeders ($37)
Live and Local (all free)
- July 6: MOOKY and Wish Queen
- July 13: Public Squares and Napsack
- July 20: Gluttons and ASSAULT
- July 27: The Monday Program
- Aug. 3: SubLiners and Clarence and the Beekeepers
- Aug. 10: Apostle Jones and Tobyraps
- Aug. 17: Mellowman Funk and C Level
- Aug. 24: LILIEAE and DETENTION
- Aug. 31: Falling Stars and Doug McKean and the Stuntmen