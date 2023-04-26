[Watch related coverage of the Rock Hall’s 2023 nominees in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Breeders, Fitz and the Tantrums, Grandmaster Flash and others are playing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s summer concert series.

Sixteen national and local acts were announced for this summer’s Rock Hall Live. The shows are in July through September, all starting at 8 p.m. on the PNC stage in Union Home Mortgage Plaza. All the local shows on Thursday are free, most of the bigger concerts on Fridays and Saturdays require tickets.

“Live music outdoors at the lakefront is the perfect combination! We look forward to delivering an incredible lineup of artists this summer,” Greg Harris, Rock Hall president and CEO, is quoted in a Wednesday news release.

More shows are expected to be added throughout the season.

National acts

Live and Local (all free)