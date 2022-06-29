CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tall ships are sailing back to Lake Erie this summer, with two local stops.

First up, the ships, coming to us from Canada, Spain and the U.S., are headed to the Jackson Street Pier in Sandusky July 2-4. Not only can Fourth of July holiday revelers take in the old-school ships, the reported world’s largest rubber duck is also going to be seen floating on the lake.

(Photo courtesy: Fest of Sail Sandusky)

(Photo courtesy: Fest of Sail Sandusky)

The event, which features live music, a beer garden, face painting, balloon artists and live cannons runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Find out more about Sandusky’s Festival of Sail event and ticket prices right here.

Then the tall ships head to Cleveland, landing at North Coast Harbor July 7 – 10.

Expect a parade of sail to kick off the long weekend, with some of the ships’ crew to include youth ages 13-25. The family-friendly event includes tours and even a fireworks spectacular.

While you do have to pay to see the spectacle at the harbor, the ships can be seen for free at various locations around town.

Find out more about Cleveland’s Tall Ships Festival right here.