CLEVEAND (WJW) — With Machine Gun Kelly planning to take over FirstEnergy Stadium for a nearly sold-out concert Saturday, the Rock Hall is celebrating the hometown musician with an event dubbed Machine Gun Kelly Day.

The free community event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, inviting people to hangout at the plaza in front of the hall listening to live music and playing games.

The following groups are performing during the event:

Seeing Scarlet

Detention

Montage

Little G Fresh

DJ Ace

Cleveland Contemporary Orchestra

MGK items are also on display inside the Rock Hall, which is free for Cleveland residents. Find tickets for the Rock Hall right here.

SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 20: Machine Gun Kelly performs during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The “Mainstream Sellout Tour” show kicks off at the stadium on the water at 7 p.m., with special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.

Tickets are still available for the concert, which can be found right here.