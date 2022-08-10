CLEVEAND (WJW) — With Machine Gun Kelly planning to take over FirstEnergy Stadium for a nearly sold-out concert Saturday, the Rock Hall is celebrating the hometown musician with an event dubbed Machine Gun Kelly Day.

The free community event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, inviting people to hangout at the plaza in front of the hall listening to live music and playing games.

The following groups are performing during the event:

  • Seeing Scarlet
  • Detention
  • Montage
  • Little G Fresh
  • DJ Ace
  • Cleveland Contemporary Orchestra

MGK items are also on display inside the Rock Hall, which is free for Cleveland residents. Find tickets for the Rock Hall right here.

SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 20: Machine Gun Kelly performs during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The “Mainstream Sellout Tour” show kicks off at the stadium on the water at 7 p.m., with special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.

Tickets are still available for the concert, which can be found right here.