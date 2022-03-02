‘Salute Your Shorts’ actor dies at 59

(WJW) – For many, he was television’s favorite camp counselor in the early 90s.

Kirk Baily, who played Kevin “Ug” Lee on the Nickelodeon sitcom, “Salute Your Shorts” died earlier this week at the age of 59.

TMZ first reported the news, citing Baily’s family.

Kirk’s family told TMZ that he died from lung cancer over the weekend and had only been diagnosed 6 months ago.

“Salute Your Shorts” aired in 1991 and 1992.

While many knew him as one of the only adults at the fictional Camp Anawanna, Baily was a famous voice actor.

Baily’s work stretches from 1981 through 2021 as a voice actor in movies, anime and video games.

