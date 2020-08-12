Rock Hall’s 2020 inductee exhibit opens this weekend, live outdoor concerts continue

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, now open daily, is continuing its string of summer offerings this weekend, including the opening of the 2020 inductee exhibit.

While this year’s in-person Rock Hall ceremony was canceled, the museum is set to celebrate its newest members with an exhibit opening Friday.

That includes clothing and memorabilia and instruments from the following bands/musicians: Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

The Rock Hall is also offering live music in the plaza Thursday through Sunday, and is continuing its free Family Fun Day event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the concert schedule right here.

Last month, the Rock Hall opened up a new exhibit focusing on social justice in music (as seen in the video above), which is still on display.

Find out more about the Rock Hall’s upcoming events and activities right here. Also note that social distancing protocols are in place and that advance tickets are required.

