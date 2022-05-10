**Related Video Above: Rock Hall reveals Class of 2022 Inductees.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Summer is coming. And that means outdoor live music is returning to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Starting July 1, Rock Hall Live concerts are taking place on the property’s front plaza, complete with food and beer trucks. Most shows are free, but some are going to cost money.

Even more shows will be added as the summer progresses, but the lineup thus far is as follow:

Fri, July 1 – Liliea with M.O.O.K.Y (free)

Thu, July 7 – Oregon Space Trail of Doom with John’s Little Sister (free)

Thu, July 14 – The Shackeltons (free)

Thu, July 21 – High School Rock Off Showcase feat. RRIOT! and PsychoFuzz (free)

Fri, July 22 – Adrian Belew ($25)

Thu, July 28 – Free Black! with JT’s Electrik Blackout (free)

Sat, July 30 – Muna ($30)

Thu, Aug. 4 – New Soft Shoe (free)

Fri, Aug. 5 – Red Hands Gospel (free)

Thu, Aug. 11 – Elbow Room with Hallie (free)

Fri, Aug. 12 – Bluebonnets with Jane Lee Hooker ($15)

Thu, Aug. 18 – Strange Notes with the Missed (Free)

Fri, Aug. 19 – Guided by Voices ($32)

Thu, Aug. 25 – Hello!3d with DHLR

Find out more about the event right here.