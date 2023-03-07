BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WJW) — A group of ladies at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green received quite the surprise over the weekend when a bouquet of flowers arrived from a certain pop star.

Turns out, Rihanna did see the viral video of some of the retirement home residents reenacting a moment from her now-infamous 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

“The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered,” the retirement home said in a Facebook post, showing off white roses and a note that said “You ladies dance was amazing.”

The video, which showed a handful of elderly ladies lip-syncing to the popstar’s “Rude Boy,” has garnered millions of views since being posted.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Rihanna’s performance, which not only served as an announcement for her second pregnancy, also reportedly drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from viewers who felt the show was inappropriate.