Reports: Machine Gun Kelly to launch unisex nail polish line

(WJW) — Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly has tackled music and movies. Now, he’s entering the nail polish business, Page Six reported.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, will launch his own line of unisex nail polish called UN/DN. According to Page Six, it’s a partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab. In a post on Instagram, the company said, “Big things brewing with @machinegunkelly.” The post included a photo of MGK with his nails painted.

“We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” Unlisted founder and CEO Candy Harris said in a press release obtained by Page Six.

Two weeks ago, MGK posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram. The first picture was a shot of his hand over his face. His nails were painted in various colors and designs. He captioned the post, “i wanna know if i tell you a secret will you keep it.”

According to Nylon, MGK’s line of nail polish will be released in the fall.

MGK previously released a line of nail polish to coincide with the release of his latest album “Tickets to My Downfall.” The line features colors called “Paparazzi,” “Black Like My Heart” and “Punk Pink.”

The 30-year-old rapper/singer/actor attended Shaker Heights High School.