Reports: ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above to see Judge Judy at Barberton High School's graduation.

(WJW) - Judge Judy Sheindlin is ready for something new.

She's expected to announce Monday that "Judge Judy" is ending after 25 seasons, according to multiple reports.

The final full season of "Judge Judy" hasn't aired yet, so new episodes will remain on through 2021.

However, Judge Judy Sheindlin isn't going anywhere.

She's reportedly expected to launch a new show, "Judy Justice."

"Judge Judy" debuted in 1996.