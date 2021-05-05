Regal Cinemas reopening two Northeast Ohio locations Friday

**The above video discusses Regal Cinemas’ shut down decision back in October.**

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — This Friday, Regal Cinemas, the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening two spots in Northeast Ohio.

The movie theater business, which has notably been hindered during the coronavirus pandemic, has been slowly returning as states lift indoor gathering health orders.

Regal had been one of most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark. The company began reopening theaters in April with attendance limited to 25% to 50% capacity in about 500 locations.

Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, said the following Cleveland area locations would reopen Friday:

Regal Willoughby Commons, 36655 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby

Regal Crocker Park & IMAX, 30147 Detroit Road, Westlake

Masks are required at every theater. Find out more about the company’s new health and safety guidelines right here.

New film selections this weekend include Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”