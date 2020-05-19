Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling team up for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

380629 05: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Actress Reese Witherspoon films a scene on the set of “Legally Blonde” October 21, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Eric Ford/Online USA)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are teaming up to bring us a third “Legally Blonde” film.

Witherspoon confirmed the news on her Instagram account Tuesday by sharing a side-by-side photo of herself and Kaling with a caption reading, “Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor writing Legally Blonde 3!”

The post features a picture of Witherspoon’s character, attorney Elle Woods, wearing a bathrobe and holding her iconic dog, Bruiser. It also shows a recreation of the pic featuring Kaling and a stuffed dog.

Kaling, known for her work on “The Office,” also confirmed the news on her Instagram account. She shared a post reading, “Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

According to Deadline, who first announced the news of “Legally Blonde 3,” Witherspoon will reprise her role as Woods. She is producing the film through her Hello Sunshine studio alongside the franchise’s original producer Marc Platt.

Kaling is writing the screenplay with Dan Goor who recently co-created and executive produced the Netflix comedy series “Never Have I Ever.”

Hello Sunshine studio and MGM Film Group have not yet released a timeline for the project.