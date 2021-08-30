Ready for Halloween? Haunted Car Wash returns to Northeast Ohio this fall

**Related Video Above: Take a look at the Haunted Car Wash experience from two years ago.**

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The Rainforest Car Wash company is bringing back its popular Haunted Car Wash for the third year, only this time to its Avon location.

Last year’s spooky and immersive Medina event, which also happened to clean people’s cars in the process, captured the attention of many even during the coronavirus pandemic.

To cut down on car backup, this year’s event is pre-sale only.

“We will have more scares, more decorations, more lights, and an even better show. We encourage people to reserve their tickets early. We will sell out quickly,” Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest Car Wash’s district manager, said in a statement.

The event runs Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24. with hours running 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Rainforest Car Wash has four locations in Northeast Ohio, with two more reportedly set to come within the year. Find out more about the Haunted Car Wash right here. Tickets are expected to drop next month.