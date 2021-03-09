Playhouse Square Broadway Series returns this fall, lineup announced soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The lights are coming back up on Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. And an announcement is coming next month for a return of the Broadway Series this fall.

Playhouse Square is hosting a virtual event to reveal the show lineups on April 7.

It's time to stage your comeback. Tune in April 7 at 7:30 P.M. as we announce the new @keybank Broadway Series.



More information and new dates for Jesus Christ Superstar and My Fair Lady: https://t.co/jdvthmDQKg pic.twitter.com/ZQix8Ssg3k — Playhouse Square (@playhousesquare) March 9, 2021

“This eagerly anticipated annual event normally brings us together in person and while that is not possible right now, we can look forward with hope to Broadway’s return to our stages,” President and CEO Gina Vernaci said in a statement.

Shows that were postponed last year when the pandemic hit have been issued new dates. “Jesus Christ Superstar” is going down Feb. 2-20, 2022, while “My Fair Lady” is running June 7-26, 2022.

The theater organization is working with area hospitals to put together safety protocols for performances.