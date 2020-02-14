Pinecrest Chocolate Crawl 2020

8 LOCATIONS & 8 DIFFERENT CHOCOLATE ITEMS TO SAMPLE

The first ever Pinecrest Chocolate Crawl will be in February. Visit the bars and restaurants in Pinecrest community and sample various chocolate infused foods. Locations will also be offering a drink special to go along with the food. Special pricing on these drinks will be for those with wristbands only which means the people that bought tickets for the event.

Ticket price will include your passport that lists all participating locations and their dish. As you get your sample, that location will mark it off your passport and you can move onto the next one. You can go in any order you’d like. Ticket price does include the sampling of all the food from each location.

Get tickets here!

Check In Location : Pinstripes

Check In Time : 12pm to 3pm

$30 Early Bird (First 200 Tickets)

$35 Regular Rate (Through February 23rd)

$40 Late Registration (Feb 24th to Feb 29th)