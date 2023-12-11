**Related Video Above: Celebrities who died in 2023.**

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Monday morning, the triple threat’s new star was unveiled in a ceremony attended by his friends and family. The 36-year-old thanked everyone for showing up, and gave a special shout-out to his co-star from 2009’s “17 Again,” Matthew Perry, who died in October.

US actor Zac Efron poses speaks during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, December 11, 2023. (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI / AFP) (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Durkin, from left, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, and Jeremy Allen White attend a ceremony honoring Efron with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

David Efron, from left, Zac Efron, Starla Baskett, and Dylan Efron attend a ceremony honoring Zac Efron with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

US actor Zac Efron stands on his newly unveiled star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, on December 11, 2023. (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI / AFP) (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images)

US actor Zac Efron poses by his newly unveiled star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, December 11, 2023. (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI / AFP) (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Collaborating with him and [director Burr Steers] — it was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways,” Efron said during the event. “It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

Efron, who first made a name for himself as a teen starring in “High School Musical,” also had his actor friends Jeremy Allen White (who starred with him in the upcoming wrestling movie “The Iron Claw”) and Miles Teller (who met him filming 2014’s “That Awkward Moment”) speak on his behalf.

“For our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar to come out of our class,” Teller said of Efron.

This is reportedly the 2,767th star placed on the walk of fame.

Watch the whole ceremony right here.