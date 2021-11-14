Photos: First snowman of the season for one Massillon family

MASSILLLON, Ohio (WJW) — With freshly fallen snow comes the urge to build a snowman … even if there isn’t much of the fluffy stuff to be had.

“Our 5-year-old Brantley couldn’t wait to get out there in the flurries,” Massillon resident Rena Kesinger told FOX 8 News.

As seen in the photos above, Brantley was able to make an adorable sidewalk snowman Sunday morning with the snow at hand.

“Whether it was a big one or a little one, it is perfect,” Kesinger said.

After this first widespread snowfall of the season, a wintery mix is expected to continue throughout Northeast Ohio through Monday. Find the latest weather updates right here.

